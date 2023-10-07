Butter Chicken To Biryani: 7 Indian Comforting Foods

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Indian cuisine offers a wide variety of comforting and delicious dishes. Here are 7 Indian foods that provide comfort.

Grilled chicken cooked in tomato based buttery sauce, that has a sweet, spcicy and tangy flavour. This dish is loved for its creamy texture and comforting flavours.



A spicy Indian chickpea curry served with fluffy bread deep fried bread called Bhature. This dish is very popular as a sunday brunch in north India.

Rajma is flavourful Indian curry made with kidney beans served. It is served with plain rice(Chawal). The combination of both is comforting to many.

A savoury crepe made with fermented rice and lentil batter(dosa) served with spicy lentil-vegetable soup and coconut chutney(condiment). It is loved for its balance of flavours.

Cubes of cottage cheese(paneer) marinated in yogurt based sauce and grilled or roasted until charred or smoky. Paneer Tikka is a popular vegetarian snack

A rich and spicy potato curry, aloo dum is made with baby potatoes cooked in a flavorful gravy with spices like cumin, coriander, and garam masala. It's often enjoyed with rice.

Biryani is a flavourful and aromatic Indian rice dish made with spices and favourite type of meat or vegetables.

It's often cooked in layers and toped with fried onions and herbs.