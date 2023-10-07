ODI World Cup 2023: 3 South Africans Slam Centuries Against Sri Lanka; Set The Highest Ever Score Of 428

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In the ODI World Cup 2023 clash between South Africa and Sri Lanka, a historic batting display unfolded as three South African stalwarts, Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, and Aiden Markram, each notched up brilliant centuries. Their remarkable performances propelled South Africa to an imposing first innings total of 428-5 in their allotted 50 overs. This extraordinary achievement marked a rare instance where three players from the same team achieved centuries in a single innings, further solidifying South Africa's dominance in the match.

Additionally, there have been four other instances in cricket history where three players reached the milestone of a century in a single match:

SA vs WI (Hashim Amla, Rilee Rossouw, AB de Villiers)

SA vs India (Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers)

Eng vs Netherlands (Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler)

SA vs SL (Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram)

These exceptional performances not only showcase the individual brilliance of these players but also emphasize the potential for remarkable cricketing moments when extraordinary talent comes together on the same field.

