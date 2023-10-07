Varun Tej Konidela ,Lavanya Tripathi Begin Pre-Wedding Festivities; See Photos

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Telugu movie stars Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi commenced their pre-wedding festivities last night

with a cheerful vibe all around. Chirajeevi, a renowned actor, took to his Instagram to announce the celebrations. With a great enthusiasm Chiranjeevi gave his blessings to the couple in the Instagram post, suggesting that the celebration has started. He penned "About Last evening.. Pre Wedding Celebrations

of @varunkonidela7 & @itsmelavanya #MomentsToCherish"





As the celebrations progress, fans, friends, and those who hold Konidela dear eagerly await further news and sneak peeks from the wedding. The eagerly anticipated countdown to witness Konidela's wedding is now in full swing.

ALSO READ:

Aarya 3: Sushmita Sen starrer crime-thriller to release on THIS date; promo released [WATCH]