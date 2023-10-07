Artist Don Hershman Selected To Exhibit At Mvvo AD ART SHOW 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Don Hershman Logo

Artist Don Hershman

The Envelope by Don Hershman (Photo Credit: Nick Guttierez)

with-vase-an.jpeg" width="238" height="300" alt="Table with Vase and Shadow #6 by Don Hershman (Photo Credit: Nick Guttierez)" style="max-width: 100%; height: auto;" />

Table with Vase and Shadow #6 by Don Hershman (Photo Credit: Nick Guttierez)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 7, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- MvVO ART, the creator of AD ART SHOW, in partnership with the Clio Awards, proudly presents the AD ART SHOW 2023, unearthing the vibrant fine artists emerging from the advertising world. This unique showcase will take place at Powerhouse Arts, a not-for-profit organization committed to creative expression. This year artist Don Hershman has been selected to be exhibited during the celebrated event.Hershman's most recent exhibition entitled“The Art of Code Switching” sold to art collectors from across the globe who attended his recent September 21 show in New York City at the renowned Salomon Arts Gallery.In recent years Hershman's career has been catapulted to soaring heights. His prolific paintings have exhibited around America and artwork has sold out shows from Manhattan to Art Basel Miami as famed Provincetown, Massachusetts during a peak summer show. A prior series also at Salomon Arts Gallery in 2021 titled,“Donald and Victor: Under the Influence” sold out within days of display. His internationally recognized work has been honored several times in recent years and awards include the 2020 Jury Selection at the de Young Museum, as well as top recognition in the 2022 MvVO ART/AD art show, which saw his work displayed in the iconic Oculus building in Manhattan.The AD ART SHOW was founded with the intention of bridging the artistic disciplines of fine art and advertising. Drawing inspiration from artists like Andy Warhol and Edward Hopper, whose roots in commercial art informed a pioneering career in the fine art market, the AD ART SHOW seeks to celebrate the practices of artists working in the commercial advertising industry, offering a new lens by which to appreciate their practice. The AD ART SHOW 2023 showcases today's artists treading similar paths and beginning to carve their niche in the annals of art history.Maria van Vlodrop, Founder of MvVO ART/AD ART SHOW, stated,“The bridge between art and advertising has been both historical and impactful. At AD ART SHOW 2023, we're unveiling the next wave of artists poised to leave their mark.”The crowning moment will see a standout artist receiving the esteemed Clio Award. Beyond this honor, the top ten artists will be showcased on OUTFRONT billboards nationally, throughout the U.S., with the top three displayed in Times Square.For a firsthand experience of this unique art presentation, reserve tickets online in advance. At the VIP Reception on Monday, October 16th there will be a special LIVE performance by ARKAI music, along with drinks and light bites.· Sunday, October 15th, 2023 - Opening Day (11:00 am to 7:00 pm)· Monday, October 16th, 2023 - VIP reception (6:00 pm to 10:00 pm)For more information about MvVO ART/AD ART SHOW and to purchase tickets please visit:About Don Hershman:Don Hershman leads a dual life of accomplished podiatric surgeon and fine art painter. As a child, Don Hershman was profoundly influenced by his field trips to the world-class museums such as the Metropolitan Museum of Art. He fantasized about becoming an artist, drawing incessantly, creating sketchbooks, and experimenting with color well into high school. When it came time to choose a career, he felt compelled to lock in a secure path that pointed toward medicine.During medical school and surgical residency, he continued to draw, enabling him to better conceptualize the intricate spatial relationships between anatomical structures. As with a scalpel, he began to perfect his command of the pencil and paintbrush.Donald went on to receive his BA in premed with psychology from State University of New York at Buffalo and trained in podiatry at California college of Podiatric Medicine in San Francisco before establishing his own private practice there in the early 1980s. As he was building his medical practice, Don was also evolving a body of artwork, exploring various media in the form of drawings and paintings, and finding his voice as an artist. While hosting a party in 1992, with many of his new artworks hanging in his home, Donald was invited by a guest, a curator at the Spectrum Gallery, to participate in a group show she was organizing. To his surprise, all of his pieces in that show sold, giving Donald the confidence and inspiration he needed to push on more seriously with his art.Hershman's work is exhibited in solo and group shows nationally and internationally, and is included in private collections. In 2020, one of Hershman's pieces was jury selected for a group show at the DeYoung Museum in San Francisco. In May 2021, he had a successful show, Under the Influence: Donald and Victor, at Salomon Arts Gallery in New York.In 2022, Hershman had a solo exhibition in Provincetown, MA during Bear Week and will be exhibiting regularly in SF and nationally. He is currently working on his new Barn series, exploring old structures at 2 times the size he normally paints in.

