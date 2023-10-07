Dr Kannan Vishwanatth Crowned As World's Best Emerging Leader 2023 At The House Of Lords In London

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rupus Global Founder & Leading Academic Researcher Dr Kannan Vishwanatth was awarded as World's Best Emerging Leader 2023 at the WCRCLEADERS GLOBAL Summit,

- Prof. Dr Kannan VishwanatthCALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Rupus Global Founder & Leading Academic Researcher Dr Kannan Vishwanatth was awarded as World's Best Emerging Leader 2023 at the WCRCLEADERS GLOBAL Summit in London, hosted by the World Consulting & Research Corporation International (WCRC).Selected as World's Best Emerging Leader 2023, Dr Kannan Vishwanatth is a visionary leader in the pharmaceutical industry. His ability to anticipate future trends, identify opportunities, and develop a clear and compelling vision and forward-thinking approach has inspired others to rally behind their Vision. Dr. Kannan Vishwanatth 's leadership style serves as an inspiration to aspiring entrepreneurs and innovators. His unwavering passion, resilience, and unwavering commitment to excellence have been instrumental in driving the success of Rupus Global Limited . By fostering a culture of collaboration, creativity, and continuous learning, he has created an environment that nurtures talent and encourages innovation. As the prestigious winner of the 'World's Best Leader' 2023 award, Dr Kannan Vishwanatth now enters an exclusive league of exceptional leaders who have demonstrated unparalleled leadership skills, propelling their organizations to unprecedented levels of success.Dr. Kannan Vishwanatth's visionary leadership extends beyond the confines of his own organization. He actively mentors and supports budding entrepreneurs, sharing his insights and experiences to empower the next generation of innovators. His dedication to cultivating and nurturing talent showcases his belief in the power of collaboration and collective growth.Dr Kannan Vishwanatth while receiving the award said“Messaging & clear communications are hallmark of a great leader. When floated three world-class companies in Hong Kong & Latvia, I was driven by passion not just to increase the balance sheet or wealth but to be a catalyst of change in the areas that I always wanted to engage. Nothing great in the world has ever been accomplished without passion. I believe“Leaders aren't born, they are made. And they are made just like anything else, through hard work.”. Some believe that true leaders are born that way-naturally charismatic, influential, and inspiring individuals who are destined to make a mark. But while certain people may be naturally predisposed to leadership, just as they're naturally predisposed to athleticism or musicality, I believe it's absolutely possible to cultivate the characteristics and skills necessary to call yourself a leader. My journey as an entrepreneur has been marked with many significant imprints in shaping my future aspirations not only to be a global business leader but contribute significantly to the world community. Looking back when I see my initial days where I started from the scratch filled with many exciting landmark achievements stem from the fact that to be a reliable & trustworthy leader, one must be compassionate & team leader rather than working in isolation. I have always empowered my team & associates & given them opportunities to grow in the changing business environment”.The momentous occasion of the WCRCLEADERS GLOBAL Leaders' Summit and Awards took place on Thursday, 5th October, 2023, at the prestigious Peers Room, located within The House of Lords at The Palace of Westminster in London. This year's summit centred around the theme 'One Earth. One Family. One Future,' emphasizing the profound interconnectedness of our world and how it generates fresh opportunities for global business, concurrently fostering the reduction of tensions and the promotion of international trade. Notably, the Peers Room at the House of Lords reached maximum capacity as attendees gathered to celebrate the award winners. Esteemed guests from various countries graced the occasion, further enhanced by the presence of several prominent British ministers, Lords, Baronesses, and distinguished individuals.Dr. Kannan Vishwanatth a passionate researcher with about 24 years' experience in Pharmaceutical and International Trade. He has Received The Albert Schweitzer Medal For Science, The Malcolm Adiseshiah Award for Distinguished Studies 2020 and The Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Excellence Award For Medicine. He Was Awarded the Academic Professional Award at American College of Dubai in UAE. He has co- authored and filed 15 world patents on products and various non infringing process in Anti-Malarial and Anti-Cancer products from Herbal Extracts with expertise in Licensing, Business Development, API, Generics, Finished Doses. Dr. Kannan Vishwanatth is a global Citizen & a strong believer in Corporate Social Responsibilities. Dr. Kannan Vishwanatth is a top academic researcher at the Garwood Innovation Fellow at Garwood Centre of Open Innovation, Haas School of Business Berkeley University of California & the Member of Council at the Institute of Economics of The Latvian Academy of Sciences Riga. Dr. Vishwanatth further pursued higher studies at the University of Azteca European Programs. Having mastered Chemical Engineering, Vishwanatth started his entrepreneurial journey a decade ago and formed a successful mid-sized pharmaceutical company with a major thrust on API (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient). Dr. Kannan Vishwanatth has recently floated Rupus Global Herbal & Research & Development Institute Limited, an independent herbal research firm that will function as a pioneer institute in the area of research, education, conservation, and popularization of Ayurveda medicinal plants.

