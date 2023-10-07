(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ding Xiongjun, Chairman of China Maotai Group

Brewing a good life: Moutai's commitment to sustainability

- China Maotai GroupLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 7, 2023 /EINPresswire / --“Underpinning and strengthening Moutai's commitment to sustainable development is a path of high-quality growth based on Moutai's aesthetic features.” Ding Xiongjun, Chairman of Moutai Group, revealed the key to Moutai's business growth during the 8th CICC“Presenting China” London Forum Luncheon on September 27.This year, Moutai has topped the Brand Finance Wine Brand Value List for the 8th consecutive year with a brand value of $49.7 billion. Its core product-Kweichow Moutai-boasts annual sales of over 15 billion USD, making it the best-selling product in the liquor category.The“Unveiling Beauty Worldwide with Moutai” Brand Culture Event places Moutai on the global stage, with stops in Japan, France, and the United Kingdom. On September 27, a delegation led by Ding Xiongjun arrived in London for a promotion tour of Moutai's aesthetic values and the eastern wine-drinking culture.At the CICC London Forum, Moutai's growth drew the attention from executives of listed Chinese companies and CICC's investors in Europe, including Nicholas Lyons, the Lord Mayor of London. To address these interests, Ding Xiongjun delivered a speech in English on Moutai's Sustainable Value Creation, in which he answered two key questions: What is Moutai and what underpins Moutai's sustainable growth?Ding stated in the speech that sustainable growth is a company's ultimate goal, while value creation is a listed company's responsibility. He affirmed that Moutai highly values shareholder interests by offering financial rewards while working with various stakeholders to ensure Moutai's sustainable growth.Ding said:“Moutai is globally recognised as a product of aestheticism. It satisfies the senses and elevates the spirit. As we set our eyes and hearts on the world, it is our vision to pursue aestheticism and to convey it to the world.”

