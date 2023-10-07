Video Surveillance Market Size Is Anticipated To Garner $144.85 Billion By 2027 | Registering A CAGR Of 14.6%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Video Surveillance Market

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, October 7, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a report on the Video Surveillance Market by System Type, Component, Application, Enterprize Size, and Customer Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027.

The global video surveillance market was valued at $42.94 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $144.85 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 14.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Video surveillance system provides real-time monitoring of environment and people. This surveillance system is used to promote safety and security among the users. Next-generation video surveillance cameras is one of the most promising security solutions that has the capability of offering real-time surveillance and is superior compared to the traditional surveillance systems. Video surveillance system helps the end user to maintain flexible security solutions in the respective environment.

The video surveillance market is highly competitive, owing to strong presence of the existing vendors. Video surveillance camera vendors, who have access to extensive technical and financial resources are anticipated to gain a competitive edge over their rivals, as they have the capacity to cater to the global market requirements. The competitive environment in this market is expected to further intensify with increase in technological innovations, product extensions, and different strategies adopted by the key vendors.

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of the video surveillance industry is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, video surveillance market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Some of the major key players of the video surveillance industry include:

⦁HKVISION Ltd.

⦁Bosch Security System

⦁Honeywell Security Group

⦁Dahua Technology

⦁FLIR

⦁Panasonic

⦁Avigilon

⦁Axis Communication

⦁Infinova

⦁Pelco

The video surveillance market is expected to leverage high potential for the commercial and infrastructure industry verticals in 2025. The current business scenario is witnessing an increase in the demand for surveillance systems, particularly in the developing regions such as China, India, and others, due to increase in government mandates related to public safety and security. Companies in this industry are adopting various innovative techniques such as mergers and acquisition activities, to strengthen their business position in the competitive matrix.

The video surveillance market is steadily gaining traction, owing to rise in demand for enhanced technologies in surveillance system such as integration of IoT, AI, and increased adoption of IP cameras over analog cameras for surveillances and monitoring. A shift from analog to IP technologies, cloud solutions for storage, and rise of video surveillance-as-a-service (VSaaS) present new, untapped opportunities for security solution providers.

Smart city projects have created a huge demand for the surveillance market. Introduction of special solar cameras to cater to the remote locations demands integration of new technologies to provide a bigger data resource for smooth functioning of the monitoring system.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

⦁This study includes the analytical depiction of the video surveillance market forecast along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

⦁The report presents information regarding the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the video surveillance market.

⦁The market growth is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

⦁Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

