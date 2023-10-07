Three More Azerbaijani Judo Wrestlers Will Perform Today

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Three more Azerbaijani judokas will perform today at the World
Youth Championships to be held in Odivelas, Portugal. Two
sportswomen and one man will take to the tatami on the fourth day
of the competition, Azernews reports.
In the men's fight Ramazan Akhmedov will test his strength in
the weight category +100kg. In 1/16 finals he will meet with
Tajikistan's Ibragimjon Elmurodov.
Judoka Narmin Amirli and Nigar Suleymanova will also start in
the same round. N.Amirli will meet Egyptian Aya Gaballa in the
category up to 78kg, and N.Suleymanova will meet Croatian Marcelina
Vranjes in the category +78kg.
It should be noted that earlier Azerbaijani judokas Vusal
Kalandarzade (73kg) won gold medals, Nizami Imranov (60kg) and
Vugar Talibov (90kg) won silver medals.
