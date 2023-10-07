Three More Azerbaijani Judo Wrestlers Will Perform Today

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Three more Azerbaijani judokas will perform today at the World Youth Championships to be held in Odivelas, Portugal. Two sportswomen and one man will take to the tatami on the fourth day of the competition, Azernews reports.

In the men's fight Ramazan Akhmedov will test his strength in the weight category +100kg. In 1/16 finals he will meet with Tajikistan's Ibragimjon Elmurodov.

Judoka Narmin Amirli and Nigar Suleymanova will also start in the same round. N.Amirli will meet Egyptian Aya Gaballa in the category up to 78kg, and N.Suleymanova will meet Croatian Marcelina Vranjes in the category +78kg.

It should be noted that earlier Azerbaijani judokas Vusal Kalandarzade (73kg) won gold medals, Nizami Imranov (60kg) and Vugar Talibov (90kg) won silver medals.