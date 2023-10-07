Maps Of 157 Administrative-Territorial Districts Prepared

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A zonal meeting on land and property management was held in
Shamkir, jointly organised by the State Real Estate Service and the
executive authorities of Shamkir district. The meeting was attended
by officials of local executive authorities of Shamkir, Tovuz,
Gazakh, Agstafa and Kedabey districts, representatives of relevant
state institutions and municipalities, Azernews reports.
State services reported that information on management, use and
protection of lands and state property, formation of opinions and
other issues related to transfer of municipal lands to ownership or
lease of legal entities and individuals, as well as development of
electronic base maps was presented at the event.
It was noted that in Shamkir, Tovuz, Gazakh, Agstafa and Gadabay
districts a detailed cadastral database on land and immovable
property in the total area of 389 thousand hectares has been
created. As a result of works on cadastral registration, boundaries
of municipalities and state lands have been defined, maps of 157
administrative-territorial districts have been prepared and
submitted to Milli Majlis. Electronic cadastral registration of
lands of Shamkir district in electronic form was demonstrated at
the event.
The analysis of monitoring conducted by the State Service in
these regions during the months of last year and January-September
of this year, as well as data received from the executive
authorities of the regions, shows that in a number of cases land
areas suitable for agriculture are not used for their intended
purpose, in violation of the requirements of the legislation the
lands are withdrawn from cultivation and the fertile layer is
damaged, useful plantings, pastures and grazing areas are
unreasonably given or occupied for non-agricultural purposes.
In total, during 2022 and 9 months of 2023, the monitoring of
the State Real Estate Service identified and documented about 400
such cases of land law violations. During this period, 152
administrative protocols for violations of land legislation were
drawn up on the relevant land users and a fine of AZN 75 thousand
was imposed.
At the event, attention was drawn to the importance of expanding
joint activities with relevant state bodies and taking serious
measures in the direction of preventing and eliminating violations
of land legislation. Preventive measures, continuous training and
explanatory work related to observance of legislation in the field
of land use and protection were emphasised,
Speaking representatives of regional executive authorities and
other state bodies, mayors of municipalities told about the
problems they faced in the sphere of land and property
management.
At the end, the participants' questions were answered and their
suggestions were listened to.
