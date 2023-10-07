Russia Launches Record 774 Strikes On Ukrainian Troops In Lymankupyansk Direction

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Lyman–Kupyansk direction, the Russians launched 774 strikes on the positions of the Ukrainian troops over the past day.

"The situation there remains dynamic. 774 strikes were recorded in this direction over the past day. This, in principle, is one of record figures, the enemy uses different equipment, such as mortars and tank units, rocket and tube artillery, FPV drones and small arms. That is, everything available. The enemy has stepped up efforts, continues offensive actions. In particular, 14 combat engagements took place over the past day, but all of them were repelled," Illia Yevlash, spokesman for the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said during the United News telethon.

According to him, in this direction, the Defense Forces of Ukraine conducted powerful engineering preparations, quite thorough fortification barriers, mine-explosive barriers were made, making it impossible for the enemy to break through.

Defense Forcesed up to 300 m in east over past day – Yevlash

He also praised Ukrainian tactical aviation in this direction.

"Our pilots do incredible things, constantly detecting and striking the enemy," Yevlash said.

He noted that the enemy was trying to break through to reach the settlement of Synkivka, in particular, trying to cut off the logistics because there was a railway there which could be used for supplying their troops as well.

In addition, as Yevlash reported, the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed a powerful 2S4 Tyulpan mortar, Strela-10 anti-aircraft missile system and struck Murom-M video surveillance system over the past 24 hours.

In addition, the Ukrainian troops destroyed seven tanks in this direction, including one T-90.

"The enemy continues to use such frontal attacks but faces very fierce resistance from our troops, suffers losses and retreats," Yevlash said.