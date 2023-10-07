Ukrainian Defenders Destroy 25 Enemy Tanks In Lymankupyansk Direction In 4 Days

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed 25 enemy tanks in Lyman–Kupyansk direction in four days.

"In four days, the anti-tank company unit of the 66th Separate Mechanized Brigade destroyed 25 armored vehicles, namely tanks. I emphasize: 25. This once again shows that the enemy does not change its tactics. They [Russians] continue resorting to head-on clashes, meat assaults, including iron assaults, so to speak. They throw everything they have at their disposal into head-on attacks, but we are ready for such developments. As you can see, we act quite effectively," Illia Yevlash, spokesman for the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said during the United News telethon.

He added that T-72 and T-90 tanks were destroyed.

The battles with the use of tanks are constantly ongoing, Yevlash noted. The Ukrainian troops use both Western models – Leopard, Leopard 1, Leopard 2 tanks – and existing Soviet equipment – T-72, T-64 tanks and other modifications.

"They [Western tanks] have proven themselves quite effectively at the front, but we use them only if necessary, when we are sure that the enemy will be clearly hit and it will not pose a threat to our personnel, including our tank units," the spokesman said.

At the same time, he noted that it was difficult to talk about parity in this matter since the enemy had much more equipment and manpower. However, Ukrainian forces effectively use already acquired experience, high mobility and planning.