Baku Championship's Medalist Talks Preps For Int'l Ojaq Cup In Rhythmic Gymnastics

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. The silver medalist of the 28th Baku Championship in rhythmic gymnastics in the ball exercise among athletes in the "pre-junior" age category Roya Alikishiyeva told Trend the next competition she will participate in is the Second International "Ojaq Cup" in Rhythmic Gymnastics.

"I will prepare diligently for it," she said.

"At the Baku Championship, I performed very well, and my coaches praised me. Thanks to them and the support of my parents, I achieved the second place. My program with ball is unique, and I love everything about it, both the steps, and the music. Over time, we'll make this program more complex," the 12-year-old gymnast noted.

The representative of the "Ojaq Sport" club positively assessed her participation in the 28th Baku Championship.

"As for the other exercises, I performed well in the program without apparatus, and in these competitions, the routine turned out even better than before. However, my performance with clubs didn't go as well, as nervousness affected it," added the young gymnast.

In the 28th Baku Championship in rhythmic gymnastics in the "pre-junior" ball exercise, the first place was taken by Maya Kozachuk ("Ojaq Sport" club), the second position - by Roya Alikishiyeva, and the third place - by Nur Sadigova (Republican Comprehensive Sports School).

In the programe without apparatus among "pre-juniors," Maya Kozachuk ("Ojaq Sport" club) won the gold medal, Yelizaveta Yefremova (Children and Youth School of Olympic Reserve in Gymnastics) took the silver, and Alina Kolesnikova ("Ojaq Sport" club) received the bronze.

In the exercise with clubs, the first place was achieved by Yefremova, the second position - by Kozachuk, and the third place - by Sadigova.

The 28th Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship is taking place at the Baku Olympic Sports Complex on October 5-7.

The competition features participants of "Ojaq Sport" club (Baku and Hovsan branches), the Children and Youth School of Olympic Reserve for Gymnastics, the Republican Complex Sports School, the "Grace" sports club, the Baku Aquatic Palace, the "Zira" Cultural Center, the "Zabrat" sports club, and the Shaghan Olympic Sports Complex.

The 28th Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship is being held for athletes in different age categories, including "kids" (born in 2013-2015), "pre-juniors" (born in 2011-2012), and "juniors" (born in 2008-2010).