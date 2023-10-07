Baku Championship's Medalist Talks Preps For Int'l Ojaq Cup In Rhythmic Gymnastics

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. The silver
medalist of the 28th Baku Championship in rhythmic gymnastics in
the ball exercise among athletes in the "pre-junior" age category
Roya Alikishiyeva told Trend the next competition she will participate in is
the Second International "Ojaq Cup" in Rhythmic Gymnastics.
"I will prepare diligently for it," she said.
"At the Baku Championship, I performed very well, and my coaches
praised me. Thanks to them and the support of my parents, I
achieved the second place. My program with ball is unique, and I
love everything about it, both the steps, and the music. Over time,
we'll make this program more complex," the 12-year-old gymnast
noted.
The representative of the "Ojaq Sport" club positively assessed
her participation in the 28th Baku Championship.
"As for the other exercises, I performed well in the program
without apparatus, and in these competitions, the routine turned
out even better than before. However, my performance with clubs
didn't go as well, as nervousness affected it," added the young
gymnast.
In the 28th Baku Championship in rhythmic gymnastics in the
"pre-junior" ball exercise, the first place was taken by Maya
Kozachuk ("Ojaq Sport" club), the second position - by Roya
Alikishiyeva, and the third place - by Nur Sadigova (Republican
Comprehensive Sports School).
In the programe without apparatus among "pre-juniors," Maya
Kozachuk ("Ojaq Sport" club) won the gold medal, Yelizaveta
Yefremova (Children and Youth School of Olympic Reserve in
Gymnastics) took the silver, and Alina Kolesnikova ("Ojaq Sport"
club) received the bronze.
In the exercise with clubs, the first place was achieved by
Yefremova, the second position - by Kozachuk, and the third place -
by Sadigova.
The 28th Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship is taking place
at the Baku Olympic Sports Complex on October 5-7.
The competition features participants of "Ojaq Sport" club (Baku
and Hovsan branches), the Children and Youth School of Olympic
Reserve for Gymnastics, the Republican Complex Sports School, the
"Grace" sports club, the Baku Aquatic Palace, the "Zira" Cultural
Center, the "Zabrat" sports club, and the Shaghan Olympic Sports
Complex.
The 28th Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship is being held for
athletes in different age categories, including "kids" (born in
2013-2015), "pre-juniors" (born in 2011-2012), and "juniors" (born
in 2008-2010).
