198 Palestinians Martyred In A Few Hours Of Fighting

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Oct 7 (KUNA) -- Up to 198 Palestinians have fallen as martyrns since onset of the Israeli-Palestinian hostilities earlier on Saturday, according to the Palestinian health authorities. (more) wib

