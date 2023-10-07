Defense Min. Congratulates Crown Prince On Post Assumption Anni.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 7 (KUNA) - Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Ahmad Fahad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent a congratulatory cable to His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on the third anniversary of taking up the Heir Apparent's position.

In a press statement on Saturday, Ministry of Defense said that Sheikh Ahmed Al-Fahd conveyed, in his name and on behalf of the ministry's employees, the highest congratulations to His Highness the Crown Prince on the third accession anniversary.

He renewed his pledge to His Highness the Crown Prince and to defending and preserving the security of Kuwait, praying to Allah to bestow His Highness with health and Kuwait and its people with further prosperity under the wise leadership of His Highness the Amir. (end)

amh













