Investment Minister Opens Arab Economic Conference

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 7 (Petra) -- Investment Minister Kholoud Saqqaf opened the Arab Economic Conference on Saturday, emphasizing the theme of "Sustainable Development and Empowering Promising Investment Opportunities."Iraqi government members, including Minister of Industry and Minerals Khaled Battal and Minister of Commerce Atheer Ghariri attended the event, a collaboration between the Jordanian-Iraqi Amity Assembly, the Amman Chamber of Industry and the Aqaba Chamber of Commerce.The conference also drew leading investors from the Jordanian and Iraqi private sectors, Arab businessmen and renowned economic personalities from various Arab countries.In her keynote address, Saqqaf underscored the pivotal role of Arab collaboration in the economic and investment sectors, especially considering the global economic landscape. She emphasized the potential of such partnerships to foster economic integration, generate employment, and stimulate investments.Highlighting the Jordanian government's commitment to comprehensive economic development, Saqqaf referenced the directives of His Majesty King Abdullah II. She elaborated on the nation's pursuit of multifaceted reforms aimed at unlocking potential for holistic, sustainable growth and enhancing the living standards of its citizens.The Economic Modernization Vision 2033, she noted, serves as a beacon, setting ambitious targets, including a 5.5% economic growth rate, creating one million jobs within a decade, and drawing investments worth JD41 billion.Saqqaf also touched upon Jordan's proactive measures to cultivate a conducive investment environment. These include the establishment of the Ministry of Investment, the endorsement of the Investment Environment Law, and the approval of the Public-Private Partnership Law. These initiatives are geared towards enticing investments and facilitating Jordan's integration into regional and global markets.She further highlighted the Ministry of Investment's unwavering commitment to the principles of the Economic Modernization Vision 2033. The ministry, she said, is dedicated to monitoring investment projects, discerning investor requirements, and offering solutions to challenges they might encounter.Saqqaf introduced attendees to the "Invest in Jordan" platform (invest), an interactive digital tool designed to magnetize investments and bolster confidence in the investment milieu.She also mentioned the recent approval of the investment promotion strategy for 2023-2026 and the activation of a comprehensive investment service platform, which automates licensing processes and tracks investment projects, ensuring their success and expansion.