Kazakhstan Ready To Further Increase Volume Of Russian Gas Transportation - Tokayev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 7. Kazakhstan is
ready to further increase the volume of Russian gas transportation,
said President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the ceremony
of launching the export of Russian gas to Uzbekistan via the
Central Asia - Center gas pipeline passing through the Kazakh
territory, Trend reports.
Tokayev noted that more than 20,000 kilometers of main gas
pipelines with an annual throughput capacity of up to 255 billion
cubic meters pass through the territory of Kazakhstan
"Kazakhstan is interested in the full use of its transit
potential and is ready to further increase the volume of Russian
gas transportation," he said.
Russia today launched gas exports to Uzbekistan via the Central
Asia – Center gas pipeline, passing through the territory of
Kazakhstan.
The export launch ceremony was attended by the President of
Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the President of Russia Vladimir
Putin and the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.
In June 2023, Chairman of the Board of Gazprom Alexey Miller and
Minister of Energy of Uzbekistan Zhurabek Mirzamakhmudov signed a
contract for the supply of Russian gas to Uzbekistan and a roadmap
for preparing the republic's gas transportation system for its
acceptance and transportation.
Gazprom also signed an agreement with Kazakhstan's QazaqGaz to
provide services for the transportation of Russian natural gas
through Kazakhstan for consumers in Uzbekistan.
The two-year agreement assumes a supply volume of 9 million
cubic meters per day, almost 2.8 billion cubic meters per year.
