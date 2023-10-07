Gas Transit To Uzbekistan To Help Modernize Gas Transportation Infrastructure Of Kazakhstan - Tokayev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 7. Transit of Russian gas to Uzbekistan will help modernize the gas transportation infrastructure of Kazakhstan, said President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the ceremony of launching the export of Russian gas to Uzbekistan via the Central Asia - Center gas pipeline passing through the Kazakh territory, Trend reports.

"The gas industry plays a large, one might say special, role in the sustainable socio-economic progress of our states. Therefore, this project is in the interests of all parties involved," he said.

Tokayev noted that Kazakhstan completed the preparation of the main gas pipeline on its territory in a timely manner and in full.

"The project will ensure the diversification of Russian gas export supplies, will contribute to the expansion and modernization of Kazakhstan's gas transportation infrastructure and will help meet Uzbekistan's growing needs for natural gas in the amount of up to 3 billion cubic meters per year. It will also give a powerful impetus to the industrial development of our countries, improve the business climate, and improve the living standards of citizens," he added.

Russia today has launched gas exports to Uzbekistan via the Central Asia – Center gas pipeline, passing through the territory of Kazakhstan.

The export launch ceremony was attended by the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the President of Russia Vladimir Putin and the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

In June 2023, Chairman of the Board of Gazprom Alexey Miller and Minister of Energy of Uzbekistan Zhurabek Mirzamakhmudov signed a contract for the supply of Russian gas to Uzbekistan and a roadmap for preparing the republic's gas transportation system for its acceptance and transportation.

Gazprom also signed an agreement with Kazakhstan's QazaqGaz to provide services for the transportation of Russian natural gas through Kazakhstan for consumers in Uzbekistan.

The two-year agreement assumes a supply volume of 9 million cubic meters per day, almost 2.8 billion cubic meters per year.