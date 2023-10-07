IOC To Probe Russia's Olympic Committee Over Recognition Of Occupied Territories

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The International Olympic Committee has started an investigation into the recognition by the Russian Olympic Committee (OCR) of regional organizations set up in the Ukrainian territories illegally annexed by Russia.

This was announced by IOC President Thomas Bach in response to the official appeal from the President of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine, Vadym Guttsait , dated October 6, reports Ukrinform.

In the appeal, Guttsait called for sanctions to be imposed on Russia in line with

the Olympic Charter for a gross violation of the principles and foundations of the Olympic movement by the OCR by granting membership to the Olympic councils of the so-called Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), as well as Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

The relevant issue will be brought up for consideration at the meeting of the IOC Executive Board, which will be held next week in Mumbai (India).