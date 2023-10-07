PM Shmyhal Meets With Governors To Discuss Protection Of Energy Facilities

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal discussed with the heads of regional military administrations the protection of energy facilities and rapid recovery projects.

Shmyhal announced this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"We held a working meeting with the heads of regional military administrations. We discussed urgent issues, including rapid recovery projects, new approaches in veterans policy and protection of energy facilities," the head of government said.

President Zelensky: It is crucial to win this winter, overcome all difficulties, and protect people

Shmyhal also heard reports from regional leaders about the socio-economic situation in their respective regions. "The main tasks and areas of work have been designated," he said.

The prime minister noted that following the meeting, ministries would be given appropriate instructions.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Shmyhal said the government ensures stable financing of all budget expenditures and fulfills social obligations to Ukrainians.