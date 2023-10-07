Defense Forces Advanced Up To 300 M In East Over Past Day Yevlash

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Bakhmut direction, the enemy launched 433 strikes on the positions of the Defense Forces.

"The enemy does not stop trying to recapture its lost positions. They use artillery, tanks, mortars, and aviation. They pummeled the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Bakhmut direction 433 times and used aviation units twice. We managed to destroy a number of different artillery systems, including Msta-B, D20, D35 guns, we also destroyed four FPV drones and two more ammunition depots," Illia Yevlash, spokesman for the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said during the United News telethon.

He added that the Defense Forces had advanced from 100 to 300 meters in various directions in the east over the past day. Also, the enemy continues to try to regain lost positions near Andriyivka.

In total, according to him, there were 10 combat engagements, during which Ukrainian defenders eliminated almost 170 occupiers. Five more surrendered.

Heavy fighting is currently ongoing, the situation is tense but controlled by the Defense Forces.