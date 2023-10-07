Azerbaijan EBRD Discuss Cooperation On Metro And Railway Transport Digitalization

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad
Nabiyev has met with Managing Director for Eastern Europe and the
Caucasus of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development
(EBRD) Matteo Patrone, Azernews reports, citing
AzerTac.
During the meeting, the two discussed progress of the broadband
internet network expansion project implemented by "Aztelekom" LLC
based on the EBRD loan.
“We discussed the possibilities of cooperation on digitalization
in the field of "government cloud", metro and railway transport,”
Rashad Nabiyev said.
