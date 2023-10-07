Azerbaijan EBRD Discuss Cooperation On Metro And Railway Transport Digitalization


(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev has met with Managing Director for Eastern Europe and the Caucasus of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Matteo Patrone, Azernews reports, citing AzerTac.

During the meeting, the two discussed progress of the broadband internet network expansion project implemented by "Aztelekom" LLC based on the EBRD loan.

“We discussed the possibilities of cooperation on digitalization in the field of "government cloud", metro and railway transport,” Rashad Nabiyev said.

