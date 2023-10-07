Howard County Autism Society Rebrands To Become Autism Society Of Maryland

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Local nonprofit expands into Montgomery and Anne Arundel counties

- Executive Director Melissa RosenbergCOLUMBIA, MD, USA, October 7, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Media Contact:Karen Addis, APR301-787-2394The Howard County Autism Society is now the Autism Society of Maryland (AUSOM). Its main office will remain in Howard County and it will add office space in Montgomery and Anne Arundel counties.One in 36 children in the U.S. have Autism, making it the fastest-growing developmental disability in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control. In Maryland, one in 43 children are diagnosed with Autism.“We've seen the needs of the Autism community grow significantly during the past few years,” says Executive Director Melissa Rosenberg .“While we strive to be a resource regardless of what county someone lives in, we increasingly found ourselves working with individuals and families in Montgomery and Anne Arundel counties, so it made sense to expand our presence to be closer to the majority of those we serve.”Adds Rosenberg,“We are working closely with other Autism and disability-based organizations throughout the state as well as community groups and government agencies in each of the three counties. We'll continue to partner with and make referrals to those organizations and others.”The rebrand is the result of an in-depth review that included seeking input from the nonprofit's constituents as well as partners in government and the philanthropy and disability communities.“Our expanded footprint in Montgomery and Anne Arundel counties enables us to offer more information and resources, social gatherings, support groups, and opportunities for the Autism community to connect on a local level in a more intentional and coordinated way,” notes Rosenberg.To accommodate its growth, AUSOM has hired additional staff, including resource coordinators for each of the three counties and a Spanish-language resource coordinator.In Montgomery County, AUSOM will share office space with the Autism Society of America in Rockville. In Anne Arundel County, the nonprofit will share space with the Partnership for Children, Youth and Families in Annapolis.“Our headquarters will remain in Howard County,” Rosenberg emphasizes.“It's our home. We will continue to serve that community just as we've been doing for the past 30 years.”###About Autism Society of MarylandAutism Society of Maryland (AUSOM), formerly the Howard County Autism Society, is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization, with offices in Howard, Montgomery, and Anne Arundel counties. Since 1993, we have been providing support and resources, promoting awareness, and advocating for change on behalf of individuals in our community with Autism and their families. For more information, please visit us at .

