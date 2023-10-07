Kuwait Interior Minister Congratulates The Crown Prince On Post Anniversary

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 7 (KUNA) -- The First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on Saturday sent a cable to His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah congratulating him on the third anniversary of assuming the Heir Apparent's post.

The Ministry of Interior said in a statement that Minister Sheikh Talal Khaled addressed the cable to His Highness the Crown Prince on behalf of all personnel of the MoI. He expressed good wishes to Sheikh Mishal so he may remain supporter of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

The minister assured His Highness the Crown Prince that the personnel are keen on making all sacrifices for safeguarding the dear homeland -- guided by the instructions of His Highness the Amir. (end)

hmd









MENAFN07102023000071011013ID1107205476