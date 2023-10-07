Kuwaiti Karate Player Wins Third Gold Medal In 19Th Asian Games

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 7 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Karate Team player Fahad Al-Ajmi won the third gold medal to Kuwait, Saturday, in the 19th Asian Games, increasing Kuwait's tally to ten medals: three gold, four silver and three bronze.
In a statement to KUNA, champion Fahad Al-Ajmi said that he won the gold medal after defeating his Jordanian counterpart Abdulrahman Al-Musafta, with a score of (8\5) in a strong competitive face-off.
He expressed pride in his achievement and his participation with the strong Asian competitors, dedicating his win to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Shiekh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and the Kuwaiti people.
These achievements are a great motive to bring more wins in the upcoming games, added Al-Ajmi, noting the Kuwait Federation's support to the game and the efforts of the accompanying technical team, headed by the team's technical director Jaber Hammad. (end)
