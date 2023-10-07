6 Benefits Of Wearing Retainers

(MENAFN- iCrowdNewsWire) Maintaining results should be top of mind as the owner of a beautiful new smile. A retainer after braces is the key to keeping those pearly whites as straight as possible. Your orthodontist will fit you with a retainer to freeze results in place. This only works if you comprehensively follow the orthodontist's directions. Read on to learn about the benefits of wearing retainers – these devices can offer more than maintenance alone.

1) Prevents relapse

A retainer prevents your teeth from shifting out of position all over again. By securing your teeth with a retainer, you'll ensure there will be no relapse after your long journey toward straighter teeth. Braces are only the start! Teeth tend to shift naturally even after treatment.

2) Oral stability

Your teeth are not the only parts of your mouth that need to maintain their position. The tissue and bone surrounding that part of the mouth must also adapt to the new alignment. A retainer allows the entirety of your mouth to adjust and solidify the hold on your teeth to keep the results going for a long time. If you have a removable retainer, keep to a dedicated schedule. Not wearing your retainer for a month or more can have major consequences and impact that oral stability.

3) They validate your investment in your teeth

Orthodontic treatment is expensive. The last thing you need is for all of that money to go down the drain as your teeth slowly shift back into position. You may appreciate the retainer more if you mentally reframe it as a device to protect your considerable investment. Keep in mind how much aligners cost – retainers make that investment worthwhile!

4) Teeth and gum protection

By keeping your teeth in place, a retainer can prevent further gum and tooth damage. And if you're fitted with a removable retainer, you may also get the added benefit of protection against grinding. A removable retainer protects the teeth from damage stemming from harmful nighttime grinding. This can protect the jaw from any lingering issues as well.

5) Clear aligners are invisible and discrete

Some people may shy away from wearing a retainer due to fears of social anxiety and aesthetic fears. This doesn't need to be a worry! A permanent retainer is fused to the back of the teeth where no one can see it. And invisible aligners are just that – invisible. Unless someone is specifically trying to notice your aligner, there is almost no chance they'll see it when you're smiling that beautiful new smile.

6) Improved oral health

Straighter teeth mean a healthier mouth, but your oral health will likely improve in other ways too. Cleaning your removable retainer is extremely important; using floss threaders to clean your teeth with a permanent retainer is key. These extra steps will solidify your oral health routine and engender better oral health habits. That may seem inconvenient at face value, but you'll likely find that these improved oral health habits come naturally. Eventually, they will become an indispensable part of your life.

Bottom line

A retainer is often a necessary part of the orthodontic care continuum. Why push back against them? Understanding how a retainer helps your teeth and keeps your smile straight and beautiful is more important. Remember: Rome wasn't built in a day, and neither was your smile!

Remember, taking care of your oral health and considering factors like clear aligners, aligners cost and retainers can contribute to a confident and beautiful smile in the long run. Whether it's for orthodontic treatments or general oral care, prioritize your dental well-being and consult with your dentist for the best advice tailored to your needs. Your smile is a valuable asset, so invest in it wisely for a lifetime of happiness and self-assurance.