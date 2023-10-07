Ana Megrelishvili Joins With Celebritypress® To Co-Author,“Success Redefined” With Jack Canfield

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ana Megrelishvili

ATLANTA, GA, USA, October 7, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Ana Megrelishvili the CEO and Co-Founder of Christian Professionals of Atlanta, has signed a publishing deal with CelebrityPress® to collaborate with renowned author Jack Canfield on an upcoming book titled "Success Redefined”. The eagerly anticipated book is scheduled for release in 2024.

Ana Megrelishvili, founder of Christian Professionals of Atlanta, is known for her dedication to making a positive impact through networking and community service. She serves on the board of Gift-Wrapping Stars for Children and as gala committee chair for Saprea.

In her coaching business, "Find Courage to Change," Ana helps adults navigate their personal growth journeys. She draws from her own experiences as a survivor of childhood abuse, sharing a message of hope and resilience documented in her book, "Finding Courage to Change." Her inspiring story of moving from Eastern Europe to the United States is featured in "Powerful Female Immigrants: Volume 3."

With an academic background in business management and a passion for Latin dancing and volunteer work, Ana Megrelishvili brings a wealth of experiences to her new co-authored book with Jack Canfield.

As Ana embarks on this exciting new endeavor with Jack Canfield, a true luminary in the field of personal development, readers can anticipate a book that will redefine success and provide invaluable insights on achieving one's goals on their own terms.

"Success Redefined" promises to reshape our understanding of success and offer invaluable insights for achieving personal goals on one's own terms.



