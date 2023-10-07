(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) MACAU, October 7 - Possible warning signals to be issued due to the impact on "Koinu" Update Time: 2023-10-07 20:00

Signals Forecast Period Probability Typhoon Signal No.3 In effect Typhoon Signal No.8 Afternoon to evening on 8th Oct Relatively low to medium "blue" Storm Surge Warning Afternoon on 8th Oct Relatively low to medium

Severe Typhoon "Koinu" is moving westward slowly, approaching the coastal area of Guangdong.

Affected by the rainbands of "Koinu", the local wind will continue to strengthen and reach wind force level 6 to 7 with gusts tonight and tomorrow. Showers will become more frequent, heavy at times tomorrow and Monday(9th).

According to the present forecast track, "Koinu" will continue to move westward slowly and approach the Pearl River Estuary in the next two days. "Koinu" may enter within 150 kilometers of Macao and its associated zone of gale wind may affect Macao. As The circulation of“Koinu” is small, and its intensity and track remains uncertain, the possibility of issuing Typhoon Signal No.8 in the afternoon to evening on tomorrow (8th Oct.) is relatively low to medium.

Meanwhile, SMG will closely monitor the development of "Koinu" and assess the possibility of flooding caused by storm surge in low-lying areas between midnight and morning on Monday(9th). The public is advised to pay attention to the latest weather information.

Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.