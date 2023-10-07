Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- The 13th Kuwait Air Force relief plane takes off heading to Libya to provide assistance to those affected by Hurricane Daniel.

KUWAIT -- Kuwaiti Rashed Al-Dawas comes in second in annual world Jet Ski championship for the Pro 1100 stock category, in Arizona's Lake Havasu, the United States.

RAMALLAH -- Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas says that his people have the right to defend themselves against the terrorism of settlers and Israeli occupation forces.

ABU DHABI -- The UAE's Federal National Council (FNC) main election day kicks off.

GAZA -- Two Palestinian youths were shot dead by Israeli occupation forces in central Gaza. (end) mt