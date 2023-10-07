Azerbaijan's, Kazakhstan's Defense Ministers Watch Next Stage Of Khazri-2023 Joint Tactical Exercises

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov,
Kazakhstan's Defense Minister, Colonel General Ruslan Zhaksylykov
and other officials watched the next stage of the "Khazri-2023"
Joint Tactical Exercises, Azernews reports,
citing the Ministry.
First, the Defense Ministers reported about the progress of the
exercises.
In accordance with the next episodes of the two-stage joint
exercises, the marines of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan successfully
accomplished all the tasks assigned in the training base in
interoperability with other types of troops.
In the next episodes of the two-stage joint exercises, the
marines and special forces of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan
successfully accomplished all tasks in interoperability with other
types of troops.
In general, Defense Ministers highly evaluated the progress of
the exercises and the professionalism of the servicemen.
In the end, valuable gifts were presented to a group of
distinguished servicemen.
It should be noted that the Iranian Naval Forces delegation is
participating in the "Khazri-2023" Joint Tactical Exercises as an
observer.
MENAFN07102023000195011045ID1107205437
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.