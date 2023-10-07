Consultations Between Foreign Ministries Of Azerbaijan And Qatar Held

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The next round of political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the State of Qatar was held in Baku on 6 October, this was reported by the Foreign Ministry's Press Service Department, Azernews reports.

The political consultations were held by Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev and Qatari State Minister for Foreign Affairs Soltan bin Saad Al-Mureihi.

During the consultations the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation in the spheres of political, economic, energy, humanitarian, inter-parliamentary relations, issues of cooperation within the framework of international organisations, including the UN, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation were discussed. - The issues of the United Movement were discussed.

The sides also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

The State of Qatar was briefed on the post-conflict situation in the region, including the rehabilitation, construction and reintegration works being carried out in the liberated territories.