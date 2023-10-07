Consultations Between Foreign Ministries Of Azerbaijan And Qatar Held

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The next round of political consultations between the Ministries
of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the State of
Qatar was held in Baku on 6 October, this was reported by the
Foreign Ministry's Press Service Department, Azernews reports.
The political consultations were held by Azerbaijani Deputy
Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev and Qatari State Minister for
Foreign Affairs Soltan bin Saad Al-Mureihi.
During the consultations the current state and prospects of
bilateral cooperation in the spheres of political, economic,
energy, humanitarian, inter-parliamentary relations, issues of
cooperation within the framework of international organisations,
including the UN, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and the
Organisation of Islamic Cooperation were discussed. - The issues of
the United Movement were discussed.
The sides also exchanged views on regional and global issues of
mutual interest.
The State of Qatar was briefed on the post-conflict situation in
the region, including the rehabilitation, construction and
reintegration works being carried out in the liberated
territories.
