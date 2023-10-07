Ukraine Advances North Of Kopany, Novoprokopivka - General Tarnavskyi

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Tavria operational zone, Ukraine's Armed Forces advanced north of the settlements of Kopany and Novoprokopivka.

Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the Commander of the Tavria operational-strategic group of troops, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"In the Tavria direction, we see an advance north of Kopany and Novoprokopivka. The enemy's losses have increased sharply. The BM-27 Uragan MLR system has been destroyed," Tarnavskyi reported.

He noted that over the past 24 hours, the enemy has launched 14 airstrikes and 782 artillery strikes, and was involved in 22 combat clashes. At the same time, Ukraine's missile and artillery troops executed 1,265 fire missions.

As reported, Russia's death toll in the Tavria operational zone in the past day amounted to 338. Fifty-two units of the Russian military hardware were destroyed, including seven tanks, seven armored fighting vehicles, 14 artillery systems, an MLR system, an anti-tank missile system, three UAVs, 17 military trucks, and two units of specialized equipment. An ammunition depot and another“important enemy object” were also destroyed.