Two Dead In Zaporizhzhia Region Following Russian Shelling

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of an enemy attack on a village in Zaporizhzhia region, two people were killed.
This was reported on Facebook by the local office of the State Emergency Service , as seen by Ukrinform.
"As of 12:0o, as a result of the shelling of a village in the Zaporizhzhia district, two people were killed and two more were injured," the report says.
It is noted that five households sustained damage.
As reported, on October 7, the Russians shelled the village of Bilenke in the Zaporizhzhia district.
