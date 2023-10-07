Whole Story About Armenian People's Antiquity Is A Fairy Tale - Historian On Baku Network (VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7.
An interview with
Armenian historian and writer Philip Ekozyants aired on the Baku
Network expert platform, Trend reports.
As the historian noted, the Armenians are surprised that he
showed them materials from philologists and linguists of the
16th-17th centuries, which openly stated that the Armenian language
is similar to Turkish.
“Turchik, Armenian, Tartarik are one and the same thing. This
language consisted of Hebrew, Latin, Greek, Gali and Spanish words,
and a few Turkic ones. This was the same Grabar, which today is
passed off as the ancient Armenian language. All this story is
fairy tales that rest on one single work by Koriun [the earliest
Armenian-language author who lived in the 5th century],” he
added.
MENAFN07102023000187011040ID1107205433
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.