Armenian People Are Brilliantly Conceived, Implemented Project - Historian On Baku Network (VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7.
An interview with
Armenian historian and writer Philip Ekozyants aired on the Baku
Network expert platform, Trend reports.
He noted that all of Armenia's problems issue from a distorted
vision of the past.
According to him, Armenian textbooks depict events which never
took place and were completely different.
“It's clear that the Armenian people are a project that was
brilliantly conceived and implemented. This project is in the hands
of people who are far from Armenia, and is managed through the
church. Their task is to expand the influence of the authorities.
None of those who created this project, didn't plan for Armenians
to live in peace. This project was created to counteract the Muslim
world," Ekozyants added.
MENAFN07102023000187011040ID1107205432
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.