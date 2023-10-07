Russia Launches Gas Exports To Uzbekistan Through Kazakh Territory


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 7. Russia today has launched gas exports to Uzbekistan through the territory of Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

The export launch ceremony was attended by the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the President of Russia Vladimir Putin and the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

