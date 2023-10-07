Egypt Warns Of Palestinian-Israeli Escalation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 7 (KUNA) -- Egypt on Saturday sounded the alarm about the bare consequences of the current escalation between both Palestinian and Israeli sides in the aftermath of a wave of aggressions on Palestinian cities.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry, in a press release, called on both sides to exercise self-restraint and to avert further risks against civilians.

It also urged all international stakeholders involved in peace resumption efforts to intervene immediately in order to rein in the current escalation and to call on Israel to stop its aggressions and provocative acts against Palestinians.

However, the ministry revealed that it was making intensive contacts at all levels in a bid to contain the current crisis and to avoid the situation running out of control.

At least 22 Israeli settlers and soldiers have been reportedly killed in a major surprise attack by Palestinians who infiltrated into Israel via Gaza.

It is also reported that a number of Israelis have been taken captive back into Gaza. (end)

