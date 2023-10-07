Kuwait Sends 13Th Aid Aircraft To Libya Hurricane-Hit People

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 7 (KUNA) -- The 13th Kuwait Air Force relief plane took off Saturday heading to Libya to provide assistance to those affected by Hurricane Daniel.

Speaking to KUNA in a statement, Yusuf Al-Meraj, head of emergency department at Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS), said Kuwait continues its aid air bridge to help and support Libyan people in order to mitigate the effects and consequences of the gale.

The aid came in implementation of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah's directives, he stressed.

The number of aircraft took off from Abdullah Al-Mubarak Air Base to Libya has risen so far to 13, he said, noting that the planes carried relief stuff, medical equipment, ambulances and shelter needs.

Al-Meraj reaffirmed Kuwait's full solidarity with Libya and its people in the face of floods, expressing appreciation to Kuwait Air Force for transporting urgent humanitarian aid to bothers in Libya.

KRCS coordinates with its Libyan counterpart, he said, referring to cooperation between the Ministries of Defense and Foreign Affairs, and the ambassadors of the two countries to evaluate Libyan bothers' needs.

He commended the stances of Kuwait, its leadership and people to take immediate steps to help those affected and lessen the effect of this humanitarian crisis in Libya. (end)

