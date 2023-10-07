(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) PHILIPPINES, October 7 - Press Release

Robin Urges Quiapo Muslims to Help Clean District's Image, Invest in Halal

Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla on Saturday encouraged his fellow Muslims in Manila's Quiapo area to unite in cleaning up the district's image - and they can do so by investing in the country's growing halal industry.

During his visit to Quiapo Saturday morning, Padilla cited the big opportunities for the halal industry after President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. promised to provide support and funding for it.

"Laging pinamamalita ng ibang tao, ang Quiapo ay magulo; e pupunta ko rito, wala namang magulo rito. Puro business lang dito. Kaya dapat tulungan natin si Congressman (Joel Chua) na linisin ang masamang imaheng binabato sa atin (Many people perceive Quiapo as chaotic, but that was not the case when I came here. Quiapo is teeming with businesses. So we must help Congressman Joel Chua clean the bad image that others have made)," said Padilla.

He added the halal industry worldwide is now worth trillions of dollars. "Aba, napakalaking pera po noon. Ganoon kalaki ang industriya ng halal. Kaya mga kapatid ko tandaan natin ito sapagka't ito priority ng gobyerno (That is how big the industry is. And we must keep this in mind because our government is prioritizing it)," he added.

He said the Department of Trade and Industry is providing funding for the halal industry, including for building slaughterhouses. He also said the industry has the support of countries like Malaysia and the United Arab Emirates.

Padilla added halal also means Muslims must make sure their neighbors are safe. He promised to help Congressman Chua address the problems in Quiapo.

But Padilla also appealed anew to his fellow Muslims to unite and not think of tribal and political differences. "Lahat tayo ay maging Muslim muna (We must all be Muslims first)," he said.

Robin, Hinimok ang Muslim sa Quiapo na Linisin ang Imahe ng Distrito, Mamuhunan sa Halal

Hinimok ni Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla nitong Sabado ang kanyang mga kapwa Muslim sa Quiapo sa Maynila na magtulungan para linisin ang imahe ng distrito, at maaari nilang gawin ito sa pamamagitan ng pamumuhunan sa lumalagong halal industry.

Sa kanyang pagbisita sa Quiapo nitong Sabado ng umaga, iginiit ni Padilla na malaking oportunidad ang halal industry, lalo na't nangako si Pangulong Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. na susuportahan at popondohan ito.

"Laging pinamamalita ng ibang tao, ang Quiapo ay magulo; e pupunta ko rito, wala namang magulo rito. Puro business lang dito. Kaya dapat tulungan natin si Congressman (Joel Chua) na linisin ang masamang imaheng binabato sa atin," ani Padilla.

Dagdag niya, trilyong dolyar na ang halal industry sa buong mundo. "Aba, napakalaking pera po noon. Ganoon kalaki ang industriya ng halal. Kaya mga kapatid ko tandaan natin ito sapagka't ito priority ng gobyerno," aniya.

Nagbibigay ang Department of Trade and Industry ng pondo para sa halal industry, kasama ang para sa paggawa ng slaughterhouse, ayon sa mambabatas. Maaasahan din ang suporta mula sa Malaysia at United Arab Emirates, aniya.

Iginiit din ni Padilla na kasama sa pagiging halal ang pagtiyak ng mga Muslim na ligtas ang kanilang mga kapitbahay. Dahil dito, nangako rin siya na tutulungan si Congressman Joel Chua na aayusin ang Quiapo.

Ang hiling ni Padilla sa kanyang mga kapwa Muslim, iwasan ang mentalidad na tribo at pulitika. "Lahat tayo ay maging Muslim muna," aniya.

