Air Traffic Stopped At Ben Gurion Airport

Occupied Jerusalem: Air traffic at Ben Gurion Airport in the occupied Palestinian territories halted following the launch of dozens of rockets by Palestinian resistance groups.

The Israeli Broadcasting Authority reported the closure of airports in central and southern Israeli territories to commercial flights after the rocket launches from Gaza. It added that foreign airlines had canceled their flights to Israel.

Meanwhile, local websites posted footage documenting panic and fear inside Ben Gurion Airport. In the video, the sounds of alarm systems can be heard, along with a state of panic in the airport's corridors.