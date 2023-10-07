Air Traffic Stopped At Ben Gurion Airport

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Occupied Jerusalem: Air traffic at Ben Gurion Airport in the occupied Palestinian territories halted following the launch of dozens of rockets by Palestinian resistance groups.
The Israeli Broadcasting Authority reported the closure of airports in central and southern Israeli territories to commercial flights after the rocket launches from Gaza. It added that foreign airlines had canceled their flights to Israel.
Meanwhile, local websites posted footage documenting panic and fear inside Ben Gurion Airport. In the video, the sounds of alarm systems can be heard, along with a state of panic in the airport's corridors.
MENAFN07102023000063011010ID1107205410
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.