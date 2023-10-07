(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) AZERBAIJAN, October 7 - 07 October 2023, 13:00

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has made a phone call to President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin on October 7.

The head of state congratulated Vladimir Putin on his birthday and wished him new successes in his statehood activities and robust health.

Vladimir Putin thanked the President of Azerbaijan for his attention and congratulation.

The heads of state underlined successful development of friendly relations between the countries in various fields, and discussed the issues related to the prospects for cooperation and new contacts.