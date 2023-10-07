Azerbaijani MFA Briefs Qatar On Activities In Liberated Territories

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. Another round of
political consultations between the Foreign Ministries of
Azerbaijan and the State of Qatar has taken place in Baku, the
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend .
The Azerbaijani delegation at the political consultations was
led by Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev, while the State of
Qatar was represented by Foreign Minister Sultan bin Saad
Al-Muraikhi.
During the consultations, discussions covered the current state
and prospects of bilateral cooperation in political, economic,
energy, and humanitarian spheres, as well as inter-parliamentary
relations and cooperation within international organizations,
including the UN, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the
Non-Aligned Movement.
The parties also exchanged views on regional and global issues
of mutual interest.
The Qatari side was briefed on the situation in the region
following the conflict, including the restoration, construction,
and reintegration efforts in the liberated territories of
Azerbaijan.
Previously, a meeting between Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister and
Al-Muraikhi was held.
