Russia Inaugurates Consulate General In Uzbekistan's Region

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 7. Presidents of
Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirzoyoyev and President of Russia Vladimir
Putin signed an agreement for the establishment of the Consulate
General of the Russian Federation in Uzbekistan's city of
Samarkand, Trend reports.
The news followed a meeting between the heads of the two states
in Moscow's Kremlin. As a result of the meeting, the parties have
adopted a joint statement on deepening the relations of
comprehensive strategic partnership and alliance.
A total of 10 documents were adopted between the governments and
ministries of the two countries, including a number of documents on
cooperation in the fields of industry, transport, science,
education, and culture.
During the talks, presidents expressed their satisfaction with
the positive dynamic of the multifaceted cooperation between
Uzbekistan and Russia. The two nations' industrial collaboration is
experiencing dynamic growth, with Russian investments in Uzbekistan
on the rise. The presidents emphasized the importance of further
enhancing regional cooperation and also delved into discussions
about ensuring social guarantees for Uzbek citizens working in
Russia.
On October 5, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev set off
on a working visit to Russia, which is scheduled to last until
October 7, 2023.
In accordance with the program of the visit, the president of
Uzbekistan visited Kazan and got acquainted with its industrial
potential, as well as held a meeting with President of the Russian
Federation Vladimir Putin and Russian Prime Minister Mikhail
Mishustin.
