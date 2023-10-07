Stoltenberg: Risk Of Escalation Pales Compared To Allowing Putin To Win War

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Sending Ukraine modern weapons may carry risks of escalation but they are less significant than the possibility of Russia winning a war against Ukraine.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg spoke in an interview with the German publication WELT AM SONNTAG , reacting to Berlin's refusal to hand over Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine immediately, Ukrinform reports.

"I understand the concern that our support for Ukraine carries the risk of escalation, but the risk pales in comparison to allowing Putin to win this war. If Putin wins the war in Ukraine, he will probably use force again," the NATO leader said.

He added that the arms supply is an issue that shall be decided at the national level.

At the same time, the politician welcomed Germany's "resolute support" for Ukraine, in particular Germany's decision to strengthen Ukrainian air defenses with another Patriot system ahead of winter, when, according to him, new Russian attacks on the Ukrainian energy grid can be expected. Air defense capabilities are crucial for saving the lives of Ukrainians, Stoltenberg emphasized.

Speaking about Kyiv's counteroffensive, which has been ongoing since early June, he noted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine retain the offensive momentum.

"Progress is more important than pace. Ukraine is moving forward, slowly but surely," the politician emphasized. According to his assessment, Russia has lost its military prestige, while being weakened economically isolated politically.

Regarding the Alliance's unity in providing support to Ukraine amid the elections in member states, Stoltenberg expressed his belief that whatever the future governments in Bratislava and Warsaw are, the Allies will continue to stand together.

"It is in our own interests to support Ukraine, and I am sure that all Allies will continue to do so," Stoltenberg said.

The head of the defense Alliance also commented on Moscow's threats of employing tactical nuclear weapons against Ukraine.