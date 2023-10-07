Distinguished Visitors Day Of Khazri-2023 Joint Tactical Exercises Held

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On October 6, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, the Minister of Defense
of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Colonel General Ruslan Zhaksylykov
and other officials participated in the Distinguished Visitors Day
held as part of the "Khazri-2023" Joint Tactical Exercises, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.
First, the memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev was honored
and a wreath was laid at the monument in the territory of the
military unit.
Then, at the Central Command Post of the Naval Forces, the
delegation was reported on the planning of the "Khazri-2023" Joint
Tactical Exercises, the training process, as well as the activities
carried out in stages. It was highlighted that the exercises, in
which the delegation of the Iranian Naval Forces participates as
observers, are being held in two stages.
It was emphasized that during the exercises, both countries'
servicemen demonstrated high professionalism in implementation of
joint activities.
The Defense Ministers observed the fulfillment of tasks on the
relevant episodes in the territorial waters of the Azerbaijani
sector of the Caspian Sea and positively evaluated the progress of
the exercises.
It should be noted that the "Khazri-2023" Joint Tactical
Exercises, held with the participation of warships and servicemen
of the Azerbaijani and Kazakh Naval Forces, will last until October
8.
MENAFN07102023000195011045ID1107205397
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.