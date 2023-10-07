Kuwait And UK Medical Bodies Agree To Share Expertise

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 7 (KUNA) -- Head of the Authority for Medical Responsibility (AMR) Dr. Salman Khalifa Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah said that his agency conducted a joint cooperation event with the UK General Medical Council (GMC) to exchange expertise and enhance joint cooperation to establish local plans and mechanisms based on the latest international standards.

Speaking to KUNA Saturday, Dr. Salman Al-Sabah said that GMC commended AMR's efforts, appreciating the quality mechanisms and standards in the investigations and technical reports it issues.

This commendation came in a report issued by GMC's website in the context of the joint cooperation event that was recently held in Manchester, UK, he explained, noting that the report pointed to the great balance between the mechanisms, standards and methodologies of AMR and GMC.

The report concluded that this balance demonstrates the compatibility of values and dedication to achieving excellence in the field of health care and reflects a common goal of both parties to raise the standards of services provided, he stated.

The workshops focused on exchanging experiences and dealing with complaints against health professionals, especially in the fields of examining cases, making decisions and preparing technical reports, with the participation of GMC's experts, he pointed out.

It is worth mentioning that AMR is the organization responsible in Kuwait for expressing technical opinions on all issues presented to it through complaints, reports, cases and lawsuits connected to medical errors and professional violations committed by professionals or health facilities and imposing penalties through the committees formed.

In 2020, AMR was established pursuant to Law No. 70 of 2020 regarding the practice of the medical profession and its auxiliary professions and the rights of patients and health facilities.

As for GMC, it was founded in 1858 and plays a decisive role in granting licenses to doctors, organizing medical education, and investigating complaints against medical professionals. (end)

