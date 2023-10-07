Kuwaiti Rashed Al-Dawas Nabs Second Place At World Jet Ski Championship

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 7 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Rashed Al-Dawas came in second in annual world Jet Ski championship for the Pro 1100 stock category, in Arizona's Lake Havasu, the United States.

Al-Dawas, while speaking to KUNA via phone call on Saturday, expressed his great joy at this momentous achievement, mentioning that the championship commenced last Monday as part of the International Jet Sports Boating Association (IJSBA).

He explained that the championship includes more than 33 categories and some 240 contenders are vying for the top spots, and added that he will also be competing in other categories over the course of next few days.

Rashed Al-Dawas had accumulated many titles over the span of four years, latest of which was first place winner at Al-Sharjah championship last month. (end)

ayr









MENAFN07102023000071011013ID1107205380