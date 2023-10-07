Palestinian Pres. Urges Self-Defense Against Settlers' Terrorism

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Oct 7 (KUNA) -- Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said on Saturday that his people have the right to defend themselves against the terrorism of settlers and Israeli occupation forces.

The Palestinian leader made the remark while chairing an emergency leadership meeting that was attended by a number of civilian and security Palestinian officials.

Abbas gave instructions to provide protection for the Palestinian people, and to provide all that is necessary to support their resilience and steadfastness in facing the crimes committed by the Israeli occupation and settler gangs.

At least 22 Israeli settlers and soldiers have been reportedly killed in a major surprise attack by Palestinians who infiltrated into Israel via Gaza.

It is also reported that a number of Israelis have been taken captive back into Gaza. (end)

