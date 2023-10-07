Flash News: OKX To Adjust Tick Size Of Spots/Margins And Perpetual Swaps


10/7/2023 6:31:13 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company , has issued updates for the day of October 7, 2023.

OKX to adjust tick size of spots/margins and perpetual swaps

In order to increase market liquidity and improve OKX users' trading experience, OKX will adjust the tick size of certain spots/margins and perpetual swaps at 6:00 am – 8:00 am (UTC) on Oct 13, 2023.

Specific adjustment details are as follows:

Note: If the trading pair is available for spot and margin markets, the adjustment will apply to both.

Type Trading pair Tick size (before) Tick size (after)
Perpetual PEOPLE/USDT 0.00001 0.000001
Spot AAVE/ETH 0.0001 0.00001
Spot APE/BTC 0.0000001 0.00000001
Spot APM/USDT 0.00001 0.000001
Spot AST/USDT 0.0001 0.00001
Spot BCH/BTC 0.00001 0.000001
Spot CGL/USDT 0.00001 0.000001
Spot CQT/USDT 0.0001 0.00001
Spot CRV/BTC 0.0000001 0.00000001
Spot CRV/ETH 0.000001 0.0000001
Spot DHT/USDT 0.0001 0.00001
Spot GARI/USDT 0.00001 0.000001
Spot GHST/USDT 0.001 0.0001
Spot GOAL/USDT 0.0001 0.00001
Spot GOG/USDT 0.0001 0.00001
Spot HC/USDT 0.0001 0.00001
Spot IQ/USDT 0.00001 0.000001
Spot KINE/USDT 0.0001 0.00001
Spot KNC/BTC 0.0000001 0.00000001
Spot LBR/USDT 0.001 0.0001
Spot LINK/BTC 0.000001 0.0000001
Spot LINK/ETH 0.00001 0.000001
Spot LSK/USDT 0.001 0.0001
Spot LTC/ETH 0.0001 0.00001
Spot LTC/OKB 0.01 0.001
Spot MKR/BTC 0.0001 0.00001
Spot MKR/ETH 0.001 0.0001
Spot MOVEZ/USDT 0.000001 0.0000001
Spot MXC/USDT 0.00001 0.000001
Spot NEAR/ETH 0.000001 0.0000001
Spot NEO/BTC 0.000001 0.0000001
Spot OKT/BTC 0.000001 0.0000001
Spot OKT/ETH 0.00001 0.000001
Spot PCI/USDT 0.0001 0.00001
Spot PEOPLE/USDT 0.00001 0.000001
Spot PRQ/USDT 0.0001 0.00001
Spot REVV/USDT 0.00001 0.000001
Spot SAITAMA/USDT 0.000001 0.0000001
Spot SUSHI/ETH 0.000001 0.0000001
Spot UTK/USDT 0.0001 0.00001
Spot VELA/USDT 0.001 0.0001
Spot WAXP/USDT 0.0001 0.00001
Spot WNCG/USDT 0.0001 0.00001
Spot XETA/USDT 0.00001 0.000001
Spot XLM/BTC 0.00000001 0.000000001
Spot XLM/ETH 0.0000001 0.00000001
Spot XNO/USDT 0.001 0.0001
Spot XRP/ETH 0.000001 0.0000001
Spot XRP/OKB 0.0001 0.00001


During the tick size adjustment period, trading will be temporarily suspended for 2 minutes for the trading pair adjusted to a smaller decimal value, you will not be able to transfer funds, place orders, amend orders, and cancel orders for the affected trading pair. Other trading pairs will not be affected. Trading for the trading pair adjusted to a larger decimal value will not be affected.

For more information, please visit the Support Center .

