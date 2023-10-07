Flash News: OKX To Adjust Tick Size Of Spots/Margins And Perpetual Swaps

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company , has issued updates for the day of October 7, 2023.
OKX to adjust tick size of spots/margins and perpetual swaps
In order to increase market liquidity and improve OKX users' trading experience, OKX will adjust the tick size of certain spots/margins and perpetual swaps at 6:00 am – 8:00 am (UTC) on Oct 13, 2023.
Specific adjustment details are as follows:
Note: If the trading pair is available for spot and margin markets, the adjustment will apply to both.
| Type
| Trading pair
| Tick size (before)
| Tick size (after)
| Perpetual
| PEOPLE/USDT
| 0.00001
| 0.000001
| Spot
| AAVE/ETH
| 0.0001
| 0.00001
| Spot
| APE/BTC
| 0.0000001
| 0.00000001
| Spot
| APM/USDT
| 0.00001
| 0.000001
| Spot
| AST/USDT
| 0.0001
| 0.00001
| Spot
| BCH/BTC
| 0.00001
| 0.000001
| Spot
| CGL/USDT
| 0.00001
| 0.000001
| Spot
| CQT/USDT
| 0.0001
| 0.00001
| Spot
| CRV/BTC
| 0.0000001
| 0.00000001
| Spot
| CRV/ETH
| 0.000001
| 0.0000001
| Spot
| DHT/USDT
| 0.0001
| 0.00001
| Spot
| GARI/USDT
| 0.00001
| 0.000001
| Spot
| GHST/USDT
| 0.001
| 0.0001
| Spot
| GOAL/USDT
| 0.0001
| 0.00001
| Spot
| GOG/USDT
| 0.0001
| 0.00001
| Spot
| HC/USDT
| 0.0001
| 0.00001
| Spot
| IQ/USDT
| 0.00001
| 0.000001
| Spot
| KINE/USDT
| 0.0001
| 0.00001
| Spot
| KNC/BTC
| 0.0000001
| 0.00000001
| Spot
| LBR/USDT
| 0.001
| 0.0001
| Spot
| LINK/BTC
| 0.000001
| 0.0000001
| Spot
| LINK/ETH
| 0.00001
| 0.000001
| Spot
| LSK/USDT
| 0.001
| 0.0001
| Spot
| LTC/ETH
| 0.0001
| 0.00001
| Spot
| LTC/OKB
| 0.01
| 0.001
| Spot
| MKR/BTC
| 0.0001
| 0.00001
| Spot
| MKR/ETH
| 0.001
| 0.0001
| Spot
| MOVEZ/USDT
| 0.000001
| 0.0000001
| Spot
| MXC/USDT
| 0.00001
| 0.000001
| Spot
| NEAR/ETH
| 0.000001
| 0.0000001
| Spot
| NEO/BTC
| 0.000001
| 0.0000001
| Spot
| OKT/BTC
| 0.000001
| 0.0000001
| Spot
| OKT/ETH
| 0.00001
| 0.000001
| Spot
| PCI/USDT
| 0.0001
| 0.00001
| Spot
| PEOPLE/USDT
| 0.00001
| 0.000001
| Spot
| PRQ/USDT
| 0.0001
| 0.00001
| Spot
| REVV/USDT
| 0.00001
| 0.000001
| Spot
| SAITAMA/USDT
| 0.000001
| 0.0000001
| Spot
| SUSHI/ETH
| 0.000001
| 0.0000001
| Spot
| UTK/USDT
| 0.0001
| 0.00001
| Spot
| VELA/USDT
| 0.001
| 0.0001
| Spot
| WAXP/USDT
| 0.0001
| 0.00001
| Spot
| WNCG/USDT
| 0.0001
| 0.00001
| Spot
| XETA/USDT
| 0.00001
| 0.000001
| Spot
| XLM/BTC
| 0.00000001
| 0.000000001
| Spot
| XLM/ETH
| 0.0000001
| 0.00000001
| Spot
| XNO/USDT
| 0.001
| 0.0001
| Spot
| XRP/ETH
| 0.000001
| 0.0000001
| Spot
| XRP/OKB
| 0.0001
| 0.00001
During the tick size adjustment period, trading will be temporarily suspended for 2 minutes for the trading pair adjusted to a smaller decimal value, you will not be able to transfer funds, place orders, amend orders, and cancel orders for the affected trading pair. Other trading pairs will not be affected. Trading for the trading pair adjusted to a larger decimal value will not be affected.
For more information, please visit the Support Center .
