UAE's Federal National Council Elections Kick Off

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, Oct 7 (KUNA) -- The UAE's Federal National Council (FNC) main election day kicked off on Saturday.

The voting process today includes remote voting from inside and outside the UAE, as well as electronic voting, from 8 a.m to 8 p.m in UAE time, according to the country's official news agency, WAM.

There is a remarkable participation of members of electoral colleges to cast their votes, it said.

WAM added that the National Elections Committee (NEC) is exerting great efforts to ensure a transparent, accurate and convenient election process.

The official announcement of the preliminary results of the 2023 FNC elections will take place at the main election center in the Abu Dhabi Energy Center after the full voting process is completed today, WAM said. (end)

