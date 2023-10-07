There Are No Azerbaijani Citizens Among Dead And Wounded In Israel

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "There are no Azerbaijani citizens among the dead and wounded in
Israel". This was reported by head of the Press Service Department
of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Ayhan Hajizadeh. He noted that
the Ministry is in constant contact with the Azerbaijani Embassy in
Israel, Azernews reports.
Aikhan Hajizadeh also emphasised that in the near future
Azerbaijani citizens will be called upon to follow the instructions
of state institutions.
To recall, commander of the Izzeddin al-Qassam Brigade of the
armed wing of Hamas, Mohammad al-Daif, announced the beginning of
Operation Storm Aqsa against Israel, 5,000 rockets were fired on
the territory of the Jewish state. as part of the operation.
